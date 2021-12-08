Do you think you have the best float in town? Put it up to vote and see if you are right.

For the first time ever, the Town of Bonnyville will be hosting a contest to see who has the best float in Town!

In order to be put into the contest, the float must be entered into the Bonnyville Santa Claus parade taking place on Friday, Dec. 10.

Photos will be posted of the floats participating in the Bonnyville Santa Claus Parade to the Town’s Facebook page, where the ones with the most Likes and Shares will win a secret prize!

A photographer will take photos of all the floats and post them online.

Voting will close on Thursday, Dec. 16 and the winners will be announced the following day after all the votes have been counted.