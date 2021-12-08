A Cold Lake man has just won $100,000 on the November 9 WESTERN MAX draw, but he didn’t know it.

Joseph Cardinal says he misread the number. “I thought I had won $10,000,” he said. “I saw a bunch of zeroes, but couldn’t count them all when they were on the screen. I couldn’t believe it when I figured out I had actually won $100,000!” he laughed.

Cardinal says he has two main plans for his winnings.

“Well, Christmas is coming up, so I’m going to share some of it with my family,” he said. “But the majority of the money is going to go into savings for a later day.”

The winner purchased his winning ticket on the day of the draw from Casino Dene, located at Highway 28 Rge Road 423 in Cold Lake.

Cardinal won his prize by matching six of the seven main draw numbers and the Bonus number on the November 9 draw – 5, 6, 13, 24, 42, and 43, and the Bonus number, 4.