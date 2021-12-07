The Restrictions Exemption Program will be implemented at all homes games for the Bonnyville Jr. A Pontiacs moving forward throughout the 2021-22 season.

The Restrictions Exemption Program will begin Saturday, December 11 when the Pontiacs face-off against the Olds Grizzlys.

This move from the Board of Directors is being done to address ongoing constraints to the current gameday experience.

By implementing this RE Program, the area will not have to place capacity limits and can serve food and drink within the arena and the Nova VIP Lounge.

To enter the RJ Lalonde Arena on a gameday, people older than 12 must provide proof of vaccination and at least 14 days since the second does.

A vaccination record with a QR code is the only valid Alberta-issued proof of vaccination accepted by operators participating in REP.

The only other way you can enter the game is by showing proof of a negative test result within three days.

In a release, the team says this was not an easy choice to make.

“The Bonnyville Pontiacs have not made this decision lightly and we appreciate your patience as we’ve navigated the best way to ensure the sustainability of the franchise moving forward. We hope to see you at the RJ cheering on your Bonnyville Pontiacs.”

The team currently is on a road trip and will play the Grand Prairie Storm on December 7th at 7 P.M.

If you have questions or concerns, you can forward them to [email protected]