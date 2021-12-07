Around 6 p.m. on December 5 Cold Lake RCMP responded to an armed robbery at a business located on 52 Street and Highway 28.

The male suspect entered the building with what witnesses described as a pistol and demanded money. Shortly after, the same man was seen leaving the business with a significant amount of money. He then got into a black Dodge Ram truck and fled the scene.

Luckily no one was harmed.

The male suspect is described as:

Approximately 5’8 in height

Medium build

Wearing all black

Mid 40’s

Cold Lake RCMP patrolled around the area but the suspect was not located.

RCMP asks anyone with information regarding the incident to please call Cold Lake R.C.M.P. at 780-594-3302 or call your local police.