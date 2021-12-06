Alberta will be represented by Team White from the Lac La Biche Curling Club in the 2021 Everest Canadian Seniors Championships in Sault Ste. Marie.

For the women, Team Bernard from The Glencoe Club will represent Alberta.

The competition runs from today until December 11 with the winner representing Canada at the 2022 World Seniors Curling Championships.

Both teams played their first game at 10:00 AM. White played on sheet F with the yellow rocks and took home the win 7-4.