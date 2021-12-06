The Town of Bonnyville is conducting a Virtual Open House to present the 2022 Operating and Capital Budgets tomorrow.

The online open house will start at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7th.

Residents of the Town of Bonnyville are invited to attend by clicking the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86539025054

Or One tap mobile : Canada: +16475580588,,86539025054# or +17789072071,,86539025054#

Residents are invited to view the meeting and ask any questions regarding both the Operating and Capital budget for Council and Administration to answer during the event.

Mayor Brosseau, Town Council, and Administration look forward to your participation and attendance.