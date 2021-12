The weather has caused the M.D. to close three outdoor ice rinks in Fort Kent, Ardmore, and Cherry Grove.

Park staff is working to get the rinks up and running, but the rain and temperature of the last week have put the ice-making process on delay.

There is hope for all skaters as the staff says the future whether to come. They hope to be able to open the ice surfaces soon.

Updates for the rinks will be posted on Facebook.