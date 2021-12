(Photo supplied by Mariah Hewines for unsplash.com)

The Bonnyville Pontiacs have picked up a new Center.

Ryan Duguay has joined the team from Melville Millionaires.

The 2003-born Edmonton product has played 26 games with the Whitecourt Wolverines. Over the season he was successful in scoring 4 goals and picking up 2 assists.

Duguay played parts of three seasons with the CAC Canadiens U18AAA earning 42 points in 46 games.

The team is very excited to add him to the roaster.

The trade was confirmed late last week.