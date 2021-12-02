Northern Lights Public School’s November 30 board meeting saw Associate Superintendent Bill Driedger give an update on how covid is affecting local schools.

Since the last board meeting, three outbreaks have been declared in Schools. One of the outbreaks has subsided while the other two remain in outbreak status.

Driedger expressed some frustrations with the way the government chooses to report outbreaks on its COVID-19 School Status website as it is different than the criteria used by the AHS branch. He says a school could be removed from outbreak status on the website while the actual outbreak had not been lifted.

He says this has caused confusion with parents and the public who then have questions about why the school does not appear on the list if it is in an outbreak.

As the holidays approach the division keeps receiving questions from staff and parents about traveling and isolation/quarantine requirements related to travel.

NLPS will be sharing information with staff and parents shortly with links to the federal regulations that are currently in place and will need to be followed.