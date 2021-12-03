The RCMP’s investigation is saying a southbound semi-tractor struck a maintenance vehicle from behind leaving two with serious injuries.

Fire and EMS responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 897 on the north side of Lea Park Bridge in the County of Vermilion River on December 1st.

County of Vermilion River Fire Chief Kirk Hughes says the maintenance crew was pulled over to the shoulder of the road of the southbound lane working on the bridge when the transport truck filled with crude oil made contact.

“The maintenance vehicle was pushed back around 300 into one of the bridge pillars and onto its side.”

The Fire Chief Kirk Hughes says the rescue team found a difficult scenario that required skilled rescue techniques.

“We had to extricate them from the driver’s side, which is not uncommon. The uncommon part is that the passenger had to be extricated through the driver’s side as well. Normally we would do it the other way. We would do driver and passenger through their respective doorway but we couldn’t get access to the passenger door”

The two people in the car were a 72-year-old man who was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital while the 50-year-old male passenger was transported by STARS air ambulance to a hospital in Edmonton.

Luckily the injuries recived are not life-threatening and both men are recovering.

“They were both conscious and talking and aware of their surroundings.”

Hughes says the transportation truck driver is fine and the contents inside the truck luckily stayed secure. “We are thankful the crude oil tankard was not punctured in any way. There was no crude oil going into the river which would have been an environmental disaster.”

The Cheif would like to remind the public to stay aware of their surroundings as awareness can prevent collisions like this one. “Especially during the wintertime, you are always looking for blowing snow or any moisture that will make the road slippery. Reduce your speed appropriately and drive smart.”