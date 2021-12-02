The Pontiacs had a little bit of trouble for the first half of November but have turned it around and now sit with a 6 game win streak.

Tuesday’s game versus the Spruce Grove Saints started off with Nick Traggio finding the back of the net within 50 seconds of the game. This gave the Pontiacs the lead which only got bigger as Alex Power put a second point on the board during a powerplay.

The first period was aggressive with a total of 5 penalties being called three of which saw a Pontiac locked in the box.

The second and third periods saw Spruce Grove mount a comeback with three goals back to back. Luckily Kash Rasmussen was able to tie up the game 3-3 with a little more than the 5 minutes left in the game.

The game went into overtime but not for long. Alex Power was not messing around and took the puck and snuck it past Spruce Grove goalie Zac Onyskiw only fourteen seconds into overtime.

This win has gotten The Pontiacs closer to taking second place in the AJHL North Division standings. Currently, they are sitting in third and only one point behind the Fort McMurray Oil Barons.

The last time the two teams faced off The Pontiacs took home the win quite confidently.

Overall, the Bonnyville team is ranked fourth in the AJHL.

The team hopes to continue their winning streak on the third of December vs the Sherwood Park Crusaders.