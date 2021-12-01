A water leak has burst out of the Green Banks Subdivision along Lakeland Drive.

A repair crew has jumped on the repairs today and will be working all day. The county staff will be shutting off the water today from 9 am to 5 pm.

Everyone east of Green Banks will be impacted by the construction. Other parts affected are Sunset Bay, Churchill Gates, Claude Lake, Lakeview Estates, and any other homes tied into County water services that will be affected by the water shut-off.

The construction should not impact traffic.

The city of Lac La Biche wants to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation as the city completes this important project.