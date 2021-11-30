(Photo supplied by Corporal Deanna Fontaine for the Albert RCMP)

St. Paul RCMP set up a highway check stop on Highway 646 east of Elk Point on November 27th.

Around 8 p.m. RCMP stopped a vehicle and the officer conducted a mandatory alcohol screening in which the driver failed. This means the driver is believed to be impaired by alcohol.

When asked to exit the vehicle the driver escalated the scene and struck an officer with a part of the car. No one was seriously hurt and the driver was able to evade apprehension.

The same vehicle was later located by the Elk Point RCMP Detachment and St. Paul Traffic Services. With help from Bonnyville RCMP, St. Paul RCMP, and St. Paul RCMP Police Dog Services a tire deflation device was deployed and successfully deployed to intercept the suspect’s vehicle, disabling the car.

After little time passed, officials made five arrests with two males and three females taken into police custody.

After the arrests were made officals searched the vehicle and found a large number of illegal drugs with over $2,000 in Canadian currency. Approximately 28 grams of suspected cocaine, 57 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1 gram of suspected cannabis, 6 grams of suspected hashish, 45 pills of suspected Xanax, 8 grams of suspected fentanyl, and over $2,000 in Canadian currency.

The following people have been charged with a variety of things

Ashley Dawn Cardinal, Kayla Eunice Moosewah, and Lance Kyle Lapatak were charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

Naomie Sophia Cutknife has been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

Operating a motor vehicle while being pursued

Sean Wilfred Moosewah has been charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle while being pursued

Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

Assaulting a police officer with a weapon

Operating a conveyance while prohibited (x3)

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Operate a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding .08

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failing to comply with the conditions of a release order (x5)

All people will appear in St. Paul Provincial Court at some point in early December or early January.

St. Paul RCMP Traffic Services would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that with the Christmas season upon us if you are going to consume alcohol, plan ahead and stay safe.