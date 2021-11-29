Northern Lights Public School busses have been cancelled for the day due to icy road conditions.

The Schools will be open for regular classes but programming could be altered if a large number of students are absent.

If a child is absent from school due to bus cancellations, the schools ask parents to inform the child’s classroom. Parents can report the absence using the School Messenger app or by calling the school directly.

If the school is not notified of the child’s absence, an automated attendance call will be sent asking for a confirmation of the kids’ absence.

Northern Lights Public School says safety is the top priority and want all students to arrive at school safely. The schools want to thank the parents for their co-operation.