The U15 team will see a weekend-long tournament with teams coming far and wide to compete.

The Tier III team will compete against teams like Mannville, Edmonton, Wetaskiwin, Westlock, and Thorsby. The event will start Saturday at 11:00 am at the Bonnyville and District Centennial Centre and carry into Sunday.

The Pontiacs U15 team is currently sitting 2-1-1.

The home team will start by playing Westlock at 11:30am on the RJ Lalonde ice and will follow up with a match against Thorsby. Sunday’s matches are not yet set in stone as the results of the matches will influence Sunday’s placements.

The Pontiacs are raising money to add another tournament in their yealy schedule.