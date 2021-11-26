Can you pack a police car full of food?

Bonnyville RCMP is asking you to stuff a squad car full of nonperishable food items to help families in need this Christmas season.

Saturday, December 11th, from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, the RCMP will be outside the Bonnyville Sobey’s Parking Lot collecting food donations.

Staff Sergeant Sarah Parke for the Bonnyville RCMP Detachment says this annual tradition is a great way to help out the local food bank.

“Our goal is to fill two police trucks. We try to get the boxes and the backs of the trucks crammed with as many groceries as we can.”

Sergeant Parke is confident Bonnyville can fill both trucks again this year and help everyone in need during the season of giving.

“It’s been a hard couple of years for everyone and we at the Bonnyville RCMP Detachment just want to do our part to help those in need, especially during the Christmas season”