(Photo supplied by David von Diemar for unsplash.com)

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit’s investigation into the death of the 41-year-old Conrad Oliver Boostrom has resulted in multiple arrests and charges.

Tyrone Jake Deschambeau and Wayne Ryan Blood are both facing Second-degree Murder charges.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes worked with RCMP Emergency Response Team, the RCMP Police Dog Service, and the Lac La Biche RCMP to apprehend the suspects.

Following judicial hearings, both Deschambeau and Blood were remanded into custody and will appear in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on Nov. 29, 2021.