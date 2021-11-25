Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning at 11:41 AM MST today.
The freezing rain effect warning has been issued in the following areas:
- Co. of St. Paul near Ashmont St. Vincent and St. Lina
- Co. of St. Paul near Elk Point and St. Edouard
- Co. of St. Paul near Lindbergh and Frog Lake
- Co. of St. Paul near St. Paul and Lafond
- Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range
- Lac La Biche Co. near Fork Lake
- Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake
- Lac La Biche Co. near Lac La Biche and Square Lake
- Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area
- Lac La Biche Co. near Plamondon Hylo and Avenir
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and City of Cold Lake
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake
- M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman
- Smoky Lake Co. near Buffalo Lake and Kikino Smts
- Smoky Lake Co. near Vilna Saddle Lake and Whitefish Lake
The freezing rain will move eastward throughout northeastern Alberta in the late morning and early afternoon.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Environment Canada suggests everyone takes extra care when walking or driving in the affected areas.