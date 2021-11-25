Alberta’s front-line workers can now access safety training to help keep businesses open and patrons safe during the pandemic.

The Restrictions Exemption Program Safety Training is now available to employees of Alberta-based businesses and organizations who are implementing the REP and other COVID-19 safety requirements.

The REP allows businesses, cooperatives, and non-profit organizations to remain open without the majority of public health restrictions. The program came into effect on September 20th.

The Minister of Labour and Immigration Tyler Shandro says this training will help empower workers with the skills and confidence to safely implement the REP.

“We recognize this has been a challenging time for many Alberta workers as they continue to do their jobs to keep businesses open while also ensuring the health and safety of their colleagues and patrons.”

The 45-minute online training is available to employers and staff at no cost. The quick online training will help them assess and manage challenging situations that may arise during their daily operations.

The training includes information and resources that workers need to keep themselves and customers safe while implementing COVID-19 safety requirements, such as requesting proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test, physical distancing, or masking.

Employers can visit alberta.ca/restrictions- exemption-program-safety- training.aspx to learn more about the training and how to enroll their employees.