The first Monday in December will see Cold Lake RCMP host a community policing town hall.

The meeting will begin on December 6th, 7:00 pm at the Lakeland Inn. People planning on attending the event are being asked to RSVP by Dec 3rd by sending an email to [email protected]

Conversations on crime trends in the Lakeland area, policing priorities, and crime reduction strategies will all be discussed.

All covid-19 restrictions will be followed including mandatory masks. Currently, there is no plan for streaming the meeting online.

Anyone with questions about the event can call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or use the email above.