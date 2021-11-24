Lac La Biche RCMP arrived at a residence on the Beaver Lake Cree Nation after they got a complaint about gunshots.

When the officials got to the scene around 11 pm they found a 41-year-old man deceased. After RCMP secured the scene, the Major Crime Unit took over the investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes are seeking the public’s help.

Anyone with video surveillance, GoPro, or home security systems in the area of Beaver Lake Cree Nation and Lac La Biche on the date Nov. 20, 2021, between 10 pm and midnight is asked to bring it forward to police.

People with either information or video evidence are asked to contact Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500.