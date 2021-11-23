Members of the public are allowed back in the pools inside the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre.

The opening has been effective since Monday, November 15th, and is in line with the Government of Alberta’s public health measures and follows 4 Wing direction for safety regarding COVID-19.

The pool has opened up to Aquafit classes and public swim times with swimming lessons are expected to be offered beginning next year.

The Aquatics Supervisor Lesley Devost is excited to be opening up their pools once again.

“Come join an Aquatfit Class, Lane Swim or bring the kids out to a public swim. We look forward to seeing you.”

Proof of vaccination will be required upon entry and masks are required in all indoor settings unless otherwise noted.

For up-to-date information about programming can be found by calling 780-840-8000 extension 7806 Option 1 or following 4 Wing Connection on Facebook.