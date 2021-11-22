Bonnyville RCMP needs the communities help.

Staff Sergeant Sarah Parke of the Bonnyville RCMP Detachment would like to hear from local community members who have questions, comments, or concerns about local policing issues.

For a two-week period between November 23 and December 7, Staff Sergeant Parke will be accepting input from the community from either e-mail or normal mail.

Anyone in the following areas can voice their opinions:

Town of Bonnyville

MD of Bonnyville

Village of Glendon

Fort Kent

La Corey

Iron River

Therien

and Kehewin Cree Nation

If you are interested in participating, please reach out to S/Sgt. Parke at:

Bonnyville RCMP, 4515 – 54th Ave, AB T9N 0C2

or

email: [email protected]

Once the two weeks end, S/Sgt. Parke will review all the gathered material and respond to the top issues on the communities web page.

Sgt. Parke would like to thank everyone in advance for taking the time to work with her to identify community concerns.