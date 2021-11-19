Cold Lake RCMP is asking the public if they have any information about Jenny Lynn Badger’s whereabouts.

Badger was reported missing on September 14th, 2021, and was last seen in Cold Lake on August 19th 2021.

RCMP thinks Badger could be in the Edmonton area right now.

Jenny can be described as:

5’4″ – 130 lbs

Reddish/blonde mixed color hair

Brown eyes

Cold Lake RCMP is asking anyone with information on Jenny Lynn Badger’s location to please call them at (780) 594-3301 or your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.