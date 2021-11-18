Bonnyville is getting two visits from the red man up north.

He is visiting the C2 on Christmas Eve and on Dec 10th for the Bonnyville Santa Clause Parade.

The parade is going to look a little bit different this year as it will be done in a static fashion. This means the parade and all the floats will be stationary from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Families will be able to stay in their vehicles as they drive past all the floats.

Parade organizer Doreen Kushnir says this visit is so important for all the kids during this pandemic.

“It was important to us to ensure that Santa was able to make a visit to Bonnyville to visit all of the good boys and girls and for him to do so safely,”

Kushnir says other people can join the parade. Registration for floats is officially open and the deadline to submit your registration form is Dec. 2.

“We invite organizations, groups, sports teams, schools, and families to make this parade a success. Register afloat and take part in this exciting community event!”

Kushnir encourages people to put lights on their float as the sun will be down when the parade starts.

The forms can be dropped off at the Town of Bonnyville Administration office, emailed to [email protected] or you can fax it to 780-826-4806.

Participants will line up along the west side of the Centennial Centre near the back of the Field House.

Social distance will be maintained during the event.