Lac La Biche RCMP received a report Monday that Thomas Nixon went missing and officials are saying there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
Mark Thomas Wyndham Nixon can be described as:
- 6’1” tall
- 240 lbs
- Blue eyes
- Brown hair
- Usually has a large beard
The police would like to speak with Thomas and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.
Thomas was last seen on Nov. 12 2021 in a hotel in Lac La Biche.
Lac La Biche RCMP is asking the public to call 780-404-2500 or your local police if they know anything in relation to this incident.