Lac La Biche RCMP received a report Monday that Thomas Nixon went missing and officials are saying there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Mark Thomas Wyndham Nixon can be described as:

6’1” tall

240 lbs

Blue eyes

Brown hair

Usually has a large beard

The police would like to speak with Thomas and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Thomas was last seen on Nov. 12 2021 in a hotel in Lac La Biche.

Lac La Biche RCMP is asking the public to call 780-404-2500 or your local police if they know anything in relation to this incident.