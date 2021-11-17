All Northern Lights Public Schools buses have been canceled for November 17, 2021.

Bus cancellations are a joint effort between the Northern Lights Public School Transportation Department and individual bus contractors.

Things that are taken into account when making the choice whether to cancel busses include:

• Condition of the roads;

• Outside temperature;

• Wind chill factor;

• Visibility (blowing snow, fog, etc.);

• RCMP travel advisories; and

• Weather warnings issued by Environment Canada.

Schools are open and regular classes will proceed but students need to find their own way to school. If students will be absent the school asks the parents to inform the school by calling or by using the School Messenger app. Parents must use their own discretion when deciding whether or not to send their child to school or not.

Programming may be modified if large numbers of students are absent.

Just because the busses are canceled does not mean the school day is canceled as well. School and classes will be canceled when:

• The Wind Chill exceeds –45 degrees Celsius, or

• The outside air temperature as measured at 4 Wing in Cold Lake or at Lac La Biche Airport is at or exceeds –40 degrees Celsius.

Northern Lights Public School says safety is their top priority and wants all students who plan to attend to arrive safely.