Lac La Biche is asking for help in their investigation of the trailer park fire.

When Lac La Biche arrived in the Bonesville subdivision they found the fire already extinguished. After a fire examiner conducted an investigation they found no one was living in the trailer. The fire was determined to be suspicious and RCMP is still working on their investigation.

If you have any information in relation to this incident or identifying those responsible Lac La Biche RCMP ask you to call them at 780-404-2500 or your local police.