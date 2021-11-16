The roads have been icy, snowy and the wind has made for some low visibility this morning in the Lakeland area.

Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority has responded to 3 calls today and all three calls involved vehicles in the ditch on the highway. Highway 28 saw two people hit the ditch and Highway 897 saw one car need assistance.

Regional Deputy Fire Chief Dan Heney says drivers should avoid driving right now.

Heney says if you have to drive today here are a couple of tips to make sure you avoid getting into an accident.

Take your time

Clean off your car

Drive with caution

Make sure you have warm clothes in your car

Remember that four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive does not help out your ability to stop, so give yourself extra room to stop

Heney says it is up to each driver to assess when it is safe to travel outside and start up the car.

The total amount of snow expected is between 20 to 30 cm.