Bonnyville council met last week and here are the biggest takeaways from the day.

The first takeaway from the meeting is council approved Kinosoo Ridge’s request for an increase of $300,000 to the Kinosoo 2021 Budget. This money is planned to help Kinosoo Ridge get ready for the upcoming 2021/22 ski season. The Ridge has found several maintenance and repair items that require attention before the hill opens. The money came from cash flow and the administration will return to a future meeting with options to replenish the reserve from unused 2021 funds.

Secondly, the Fire Hall has also received a $300,000 budget increase to help complete their work on the Forst Kent Fire Hall and Ardmore Grader Shop and Fire Hall. The increase of funding will come from the Infrastructure Services 2021 Operating Budget and be moved to their 2021 Capital Budget.

For people who want more information about the draft 2022 Budget, there will be four public information sessions held to inform the people.

The dates are as follows:

Saturday, November 27 at the Ardmore Community Hall from 10 a.m. to noon

Saturday, November 27 at the Cherry Grove Community Hall from 2 to 4 p.m.

Monday, November 29 at Willow Prairie Hall in La Corey from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, November 30 at the RCMP Hall in Glendon from 6 to 8 p.m.

All covid-19 protocols will be followed including mandatory masks.

The Terms of Reference documents for the Waste Reduction and Recycling Committee, Industry Liaison Committee, and the Committee of the Whole have been adopted by the council.

Amendments to the Agricultural Service Board (ASB) Terms of Reference were also adopted with the council appointing Blake Pikowicz as chair of ASB.

$15,000 has been approved to fix up some minor repairs on Bonnyville Beach Main Avenue.

A joint application between the City of Cold Lake, Cold Lake First Nations, and the M.D. for the First Nations-Municipal Community Economic Development Initiative (CEDI) Program has advanced to the interview stage of the process. The program is designed to support reconciliation through relationship building and the development of joint community economic development and/or land-use initiatives.

Council approved a motion that will allow M.D. residents to purchase snowplow/grader flags online.

Council approved a $1,000 Gold Sponsorship for the 2022 Women of Influence Awards. The awards will be held on March 4 in Cold Lake. Council also agreed to attend the event at their discretion.

Recordings of the Council meetings can be found on the M.D.’s YouTube Channel. Our website is a useful way to get the information you need. Visit md.bonnyville.ab.ca Follow us at facebook.com/MDBonnyville.