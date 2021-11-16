A Search Warrant was filled out to investigate a home in Vegreville last week.

Vegreville RCMP recovered stolen property that had connections to multiple different incidents that occurred in the area of Vegreville.

Along with the stolen property, approximately 119.37 grams of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamines, 34.19 grams of Cocaine, 75.34 grams of GHB, and 46.33 grams of illicit hashish were also seized.

Four people have been charged with one of them staying in police custody and three being released on conditions. The four people are facing charges including:

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

possession for the purpose of trafficking GHB and methamphetamines

The Vegreville RCMP is saying this is part of their continuous effort to combat property theft and the trade of illegal controlled substances in their town.