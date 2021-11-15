Environment Canada has given out a winter storm warning for all the Lakeland area.
The following areas are under the winter storm warning:
- Co. of St. Paul near Ashmont St. Vincent and St. Lina
- Co. of St. Paul near Elk Point and St. Edouard
- Co. of St. Paul near Lindbergh and Frog Lake
- Co. of St. Paul near St. Paul and Lafond
- Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range
- Lac La Biche Co. near Fork Lake
- Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake
- Lac La Biche Co. near Lac La Biche and Square Lake
- Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area
- Lac La Biche Co. near Plamondon Hylo and Avenir
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and City of Cold Lake
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt
- M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake
- M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman
- Smoky Lake Co. near Buffalo Lake and Kikino Smts
- Smoky Lake Co. near Vilna Saddle Lake and Whitefish Lake
A total of 30 cm of heavy snow is expected to fall by Tuesday night.
Environment Canada suggests postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve as rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.