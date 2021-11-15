(Photo supplied by Rémi Jacquaint for unsplash.com)

Environment Canada has given out a winter storm warning for all the Lakeland area.

The following areas are under the winter storm warning:

Co. of St. Paul near Ashmont St. Vincent and St. Lina

Co. of St. Paul near Elk Point and St. Edouard

Co. of St. Paul near Lindbergh and Frog Lake

Co. of St. Paul near St. Paul and Lafond

Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range

Lac La Biche Co. near Fork Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lac La Biche and Square Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area

Lac La Biche Co. near Plamondon Hylo and Avenir

M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam

M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.

M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and City of Cold Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt

M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman

Smoky Lake Co. near Buffalo Lake and Kikino Smts

Smoky Lake Co. near Vilna Saddle Lake and Whitefish Lake

A total of 30 cm of heavy snow is expected to fall by Tuesday night.

Environment Canada suggests postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve as rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.