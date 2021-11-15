Alberta’s form of proof of vaccination has been updated as the QR code has just phased out other forms of verification.
The QR code vaccine record has been updated to be more secure and has become the primary way to check for proof of vaccination.
The Restriction Exemption Program will no longer be accepting immunization records without a QR code, including ones from vaccine providers and those saved from MyHealth Records starting today.
Albertans can get a printed vaccine record with a QR code at no cost by either visiting a registry agent’s office or by calling 811.
People entering businesses and venues participating in the REP will need to show one of the following items to be admitted in the premise:
- Alberta vaccine record with a QR code
- Canadian Armed Forces vaccine record
- First Nations immunization record
- Vaccine records issued by other provinces and territories
- ArriveCan app for international travelers and valid international travel identity document
- Negative privately paid COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours
- Valid proof of medical exemption
There is an enhanced Alberta vaccine record that is available to the public through alberta.ca/CovidRecords.
Businesses have the option to scan the QR codes and use the AB Covid Records Verifier app to confirm vaccination status. Jason Copping, Minister of Health is confident about this new program.
“Alberta’s more secure and scannable QR code vaccine record makes it easier for Albertans to safely take part in daily activities. Thank you to the more than three million Albertans who have been vaccinated and have already accessed their enhanced vaccine records. I encourage anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to get the facts they need by speaking to their doctor.”