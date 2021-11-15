Alberta’s form of proof of vaccination has been updated as the QR code has just phased out other forms of verification.

The QR code vaccine record has been updated to be more secure and has become the primary way to check for proof of vaccination.

The Restriction Exemption Program will no longer be accepting immunization records without a QR code, including ones from vaccine providers and those saved from MyHealth Records starting today.

Albertans can get a printed vaccine record with a QR code at no cost by either visiting a registry agent’s office or by calling 811.