Bonnyville RCMP was dispatched to Highway 657 and Range Road 460 on the Kehewin Cree Nation to investigate a multi-vehicle crash.

With the help of Kehewin Cree Nations Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services, Bonnyville RCMP determined that an east-bound car lost control and hit a guard rail before getting T-boned by another vehicle.

A 20-year-old male from Kehewin Cree nation was declared deceased on the scene by EMS and a 49-year-old female was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Alberta RCMP Collision Analyst is continuing to investigate.