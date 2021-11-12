Bonnyville, Cold Lake, and the St. Paul region are about to get a massive upgrade and support to their rural infrastructure.

Alberta’s government is investing over $800,000 through the Municipality Sustainability Initiative. The MLA for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul David Hanson says the money will be a big help for the Lakeland area.

“Our government has made it a priority to help improve infrastructure in rural areas. These grants will make a positive impact in my constituency, and I am looking forward to the completion of these projects.”

This money will help the constituency complete various rural infrastructure projects with $36,770 has been allocated towards purchasing a public works truck for the Town of Elk Point.

St. Paul is receiving $138,000 towards replacing playground equipment for local parks and creating a dog park in the town.

Finally, $724,371 has been allocated towards constructing a stormwater drainage system in the Village of Glendon.

The funding is distributed to municipalities after the legislative looks over and approves the program budget, submission of sufficient project applications, and finally submission and/or certification of Statement of Funding and Expenditures.

The use of the funding must follow the terms and conditions outlined by the MSI.

Examples of projects the funding can be spent on include: