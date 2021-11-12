As road construction season begins the Lakeland is getting an early start with two roads undergoing construction right now.

Twp. Rd. 644A between Rge. Rd. 470 and Rge. Rd. 471 will be under construction for only a little longer as it is planned to finish up the culvert repair on the 13th.

However, Rge. Rd. 435 south of Hwy. 28 will be under construction for a long time. The bridge is being replaced and will be completely shut down. The town of Bonnyville is asking all road users to please follow all road signs.

The construction is planned for completion in early December.