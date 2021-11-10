The Remembrance Day Ceremony has played a major role in Remembrance since 1931 and the Lakeland is hosting multiple events for people to choose from.

The Royal Canadian Legion encourages all Canadians to take a moment of silence to think and mark the sacrifice of the many who have given their lives for the service of our country and those who still serve.

The following towns are all hosting their own event:

Town of Bonnyville

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 183 in Bonnyville is hosting an outdoor event to honour our veterans. The ceremony will start tomorrow at 10:45 a.m., at the Legion Hall located on 5112-52 Ave. in Bonnyville.

The Town of Elk Point

Elk Point Seniors Centre will be hosting an outdoor event and open for all to attend and give donations. The march past will start at 10:30 am with a ceremony afterwards. All donations will go to the local legion for support programs for Veterans and their families.

The Town of Vermilion

A ceremony will start at 10:55 a.m. at the Cenotaph on 49th Avenue next to the Town Hall tomorrow.

The Town of St. Paul

The Legion to the Cenotaph will be holding an event at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow. Everyone is invited to watch the laying of wreaths and participate in the march.

Lac La Biche

The Lac La Biche Legion will be holding a ceremony at the cenotaph outside the Legion building tomorrow.