In late October the Edmonton Police were dispatched to locate missing Meharena Ghebreyesus (Known as Sammy G) as he was reported missing.

Meharena was last seen on October 4th driving a Silver 2005 Ford Focus with the license plate CCB 2318 leaving a hotel from St. Paul.

RCMP investigation believes his destination was Edmonton but likely traveled north to the Smoky Lake/Waskatenau area and spent the night there.

Meharena can be described as:

Dark Complexion

Approx. 6’3”

160 lbs

Last seen wearing grey pants, black coat/shirt, and white running shoes

Eastern Alberta District General Investigation Section has taken carriage of the investigation and is asking for help. Anyone who may have seen Meharena Ghebreyesus (Sammy G) vehicle or spoken to him between the 4th and 5th of October is asked to contact Eastern Alberta District General Investigation unit at 780-645-8870 or your local Police Department.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store