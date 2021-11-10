A fire was reported last week around 10:30 pm in the Deer Meadows trailer park.

The fire had engulfed multiple vehicles when RCMP showed up. With help, the Lac La Biche Fire department was successful in putting out the flames with only two cars receiving damage. Luckily no one was hurt by the fire.

Lac La Biche RCMP was able to obtain a description of the suspect vehicle and locate it shortly after.

Two people have been arrested and are being charged with Arson.

The two suspects have been released and are scheduled to appear in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on Dec. 6, 2021.