The Lakeland has now been involved in Alberta’s expanded Domestic Abuse Response Team (DART) program.

A total of 23 communities including Bonnyville and St. Paul were added to the DART support list after the province gave them a $2.6 million grant.

DART helps speed up a patient’s connection with services victims need like legal aid and counseling. DART can also help victims find a new housing situation much easier.

Dr. Nicholas Mitchell, AHS medical director for addiction and mental health said in a statement that domestic violence isn’t always physical.

“Domestic violence can take many forms, including mental, emotional, verbal, or sexual abuse. Through the Domestic Abuse Response Team, we are able to help people and connect them to services immediately.”

Dr. Mitchell says in a statement how the pandemic has forced people inside and how it could have increased the risk of domestic violence

“As we start to regain some forms of normalcy, it doesn’t mean life will just go back to normal for many. Now, more than ever, we need to make sure people are aware of supports in place, where to get help, and how to help others.”

The plan is to expand the availability even further in the upcoming months.

The full list of communities where DART support expanded to includes: