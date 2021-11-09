The Private Cold Lake team is giving back to the community this November in the form of food donations.

Saturday, November 27th will see 4 different Broncos teams hit the ice free of charge. All the teams ask is you bring some nonperishable food items and drop them off before you enter.

As part of the food drive, there will also be a silent auction with many prizes that include:

DUCKS UNLIMITED PRINT

2 TICKETS TO THE

BATTLE OF ALBERTA

SAT. JAN 22 GAME

OILERS VS FLAMES

SEC. 101, ROW 1

FRONT ROW BY OILERS

BENCH WITH CLUB ACCESS

Founder of the Broncos Darcy Ford, says he plans to turn this food drive into an annual fundraiser.

“I know it’s gonna be a great event and we are happy to give back as the broncos organization. One of our mandates as part of the bronco’s hockey club is that we give back to the community that we play in. So this event is just one of our ways to give back.”

Ford says he would have liked for all 5 teams to participate in the event but the U13 team will be at a showcase during the 27th.

The games are scheduled to take place at 10:30, 12:45, 3:00, and finally at 7:00.

The final game will see the U18 team face off vs the Mounties, a team made up of Cold Lake first responders.

The event will follow all the recent covid restrictions including limited access and masking inside the building. The capacity of the area is 122 people.

A drop-off location will be set up this Sunday if you would like to donate early or are unable to come to the event on the 27th.