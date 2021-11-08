Cold Lake city saw a drive-by take place this morning with gunshots near the 20th Street area. The local residence heard gunshots and call the Police.

Cold Lake RCMP arrived on the scene and patrolled the area meticulously but to no avail. No suspects or vehicles were located.

Officals believe this was not a random act.

Anyone in the Nelson Heights area who may have video footage between the hours of 6:00 am and 6:20 am is asking to bring it forward to the police.

The Cold Lake RCMP is urging the public to provide any information they may have as to the identity of the individual(s) responsible.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).