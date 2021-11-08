Bonnyville is hosting an event today to raise money for a young child who is battling a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma.

All the money raised will go towards the Mutimer family who has been battling this cancer since 2019.

Tickets cost $30 and will include a steak dinner and a drink to go with it.

One of the event organizers Blaise Hunter is really excited to see the Lakeland come together in support of Hudson Mutimer.

“We are just asking the community to come together and support this family in need and raise some funds for the family who have been struggling for a while.”

The constant chemotherapy and radiation have put Hudson’s parents in a very difficult place. The money raised will help pay for some experimental drugs as the current treatment plan has not been successful.

The event will last from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at The Player Lounge. There are less than 10 tickets left but donations can be submitted online until the 12th.

The event will be having a silent auction to go with the dinner. Oiler tickets are up for bidding as well as hotel stays and autographed memorabilia.

Hunter is overjoyed to see the town of Bonnyville all come together for a common goal.

“We’ve been through the pandemic, we are in a small community, whenever we hit hard times the community just pulls together and that’s a beautiful thing, It’s inspirational. It gives us hope to rally forward in tough times.”

For more information contact Lesley Ann Etter 780-545-4048 or Julie Hutchison 639-840-3408 for silent auction items or tickets