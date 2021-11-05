The dream of breaking the 11 game win streak record has ended as the Pontiacs take a loss this week.

The streak was threatened on the 2nd when the team faced the Okotoks Oilers.

The first and second periods had the Pontiacs dominate the Oilers with both periods seeing the Pontiacs outscoring their opponents by one point.

The real scare came in the third period where the Oilers suddenly picked up their socks and scored three straight goals taking the lead.

With only three minutes left in the game, the Bonnyville team was put onto the backburner. Luckily for the team, Sebastian Tamburro and Kash Rasmussen came in clutch scoring two goals to take back the lead.

The score ended with the Pontiacs on top 6 – 5.

The team’s luck ran out Wednesday when the Calgary Cunuks shut the team out.

Despite the loss, the Pontiacs are tied for the most wins this season sitting at 14 and the CJHL ranking has put Bonnyville as the 11th best team nationally.

The next game will continue their road trip away from home as the puck drops tonight at 7 vs the Canmore Eagles.