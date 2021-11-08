The 2021 interim budget plan is in discussion and Bonnyville Mayor Elisa Brosseau is uncertain which direction to take this year.

“It’s definitely looking like there is a lot more that we want to do than we have money for. That’s how it looks like right now. We have time to work it out so that it is a balanced budget.”

Brosseau says the town is spending too much money says choices will have to be made.

Council will be starting to do a deep dive into what programs will be delayed and which ones will be pushed forwards. The council will also be debating whether a new funding model is necessary instead of a full ask right now.

One project Brosseau wants to be done is putting lights in the trees along the Jessie lake trail. She says it’s been talked about for a while and would light up the trail.

The majority of the planning will be done in mid-November when everyone sits down to do a strategic planning session.

Everyone can participate in the decision-making process in early December with the open budget. This is where the public can get involved and voice their opinions. Brosseau recommends the public watch the zoom call if they want to get involved.

Unfortunately with covid, the council meetings are closed to the public but people can still watch via a zoom call.

Attendants of last year will find the setup to be very similar to last year’s PowerPoint zoom call.

Other ways to get involved include voicing your opinion to your councilor or mayor directly.