Yesterday Police located four suspects at a gas station who were alleged to have been involved with a high-risk incident.

After the suspects did not comply with the police, they took off in their vehicle.

Officials gave chase but ended the altercation after the suspect’s vehicle ran over a deployed spike belt. All four suspects in the vehicle have been arrested.┬áThe incident is still under investigation

Cold Lake RCMP members would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding due to traffic disruptions in the area.