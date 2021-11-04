Yesterday Police located four suspects at a gas station who were alleged to have been involved with a high-risk incident.

After the suspects did not comply with the police, they took off in their vehicle.

Officials gave chase but ended the altercation after the suspect’s vehicle ran over a deployed spike belt. All four suspects in the vehicle have been arrested. The incident is still under investigation

Cold Lake RCMP members would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding due to traffic disruptions in the area.