The Alberta RCMP wants drivers to keep their little passenger’s as safe as possible as the snow hits the ground. All adults are responsible for their kid’s safety on the road.

Alberta RCMP Traffic Service Supt. Gary Graham says children rely on parents and guardians to keep them safe and that is why it is crucial motorists understand the importance of child safety seats.

“Children are some of our most vulnerable road users and they depend on parents and caregivers to keep them safe as vehicle passengers. Last year, Alberta RCMP issued 232 tickets to motorists for failing to properly restrain young passengers. Take the time to learn how to secure them properly and keep them safe.”

Graham says when used correctly, these restraint systems can save lives and reduce injury.

Below is child safety seat information you should know: