Samaritan’s Purse is still doing its annual Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection this year and will open a donation center here in Bonnyville.

The Christian charity is asking for donations in the form of shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, plus personal notes and photos.

In the past, the shoeboxes have gone to help kids in over 100 countries.

Bonnyville Fellowship Alliance Church will be hosting drop-off times for people to come over and donate. The church will be accepting donations inbetween the times below:

November 18 3:00pm – 8:00pm

November 19 10:00am – noon & 6:30pm – 8:00pm

November 20 1:00pm – 5:00pm

November 21 10:00am – 3:00pm

Residents are being asked to bring their own shoeboxes or clear plastic bins as the Church is unsure if they will have empty boxes available.

With every box, a $10 donation is also being asked to help cover shipping and other program costs.

Last year, Canadians filled more than 373,000 shoeboxes for kids struggling in West Africa and Central America.

Randy Crosson, director of Operation Christmas Child says small gifts can make a huge difference. “We know what the pandemic has done to our country; now consider children around the world.”

For those people who want to donate but are worried about covid-19, there is an online alternative called packabox.ca where doners can pack their boxes online.