The local team took home two wins last weekend as both the Calgary Cunucks and Canmore Eagles fell victim to what seems to be an unstoppable victory train.

While the Pontiacs blew the Cunucks away 7 – 1, the Eagles put up a fight.

Despite the Pontiacs outshooting the Eagles in every period and almost doubling their total shots on the net, the game stayed competitive till the end.

The first period was a slow burn with Bonnyville taking the first goal with less than a minute left.

When the second period began the Bonnyville team picked up steam as they scored another goal leaving The Eagles with some catching up to do.

Canmore answered the team’s challenge with a goal of their own during a powerplay. This set them up within a one-point striking distance nearing the middle of the game.

However, the Eagles would not hold on to this hope for long. Alex Atwill sank one past Andreai Proctor-Ramires to bring Bonnyville up 3 – 1 heading into the third period.

When the puck hit the ice for the final 20 minutes, the Eagles came out swinging. The Canmore team scored back-to-back goals bringing the game to a tie.

The teams clashed until Bonnyville’s Tery Funk buried the Eagles with one final goal. The game ended with a score of 4 – 3 going to the Pontiacs.

These two games bring the Pontiacs’ record up to 13-3-1. This has been their longest win streak since the 2016-2017 season, and only three away from the team record of 11.

The team will be going on a road trip for the next four games. They will play Okotoks today, Rematch Calgary tomorrow, clash with Canmore one more time on Friday and finish the 5 day trip with a match vs Olds on Saturday.

They will return home on November 12 as they take on Blackfalds Bulldogs.