Bonnyville RCMP was called to a residence after receiving an assault with a weapon complaint on October 23.

When officials arrived on the scene they seized two metal rods used in the assault then they arrested the 34-year-old man

The man was also found in possession of Methamphetamine and IDs that did not match his own.

The man is being charged with Assault with a Weapon, Mischief Under $5000, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Stolen Property, and Identity Theft.

He is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on November 16, 2021.